Quick was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal versus Vegas on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Quick split time with Cal Petersen last season, but he was pretty solid as the Kings' slightly preferred option in goal, going 23-13-9 while posting a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 46 appearances. In his first start of the 2022-23 campaign, Quick will try to quell a Golden Knights offense that averaged 3.20 goals per game last year, 12th in the NHL.