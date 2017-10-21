Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Saturday in Columbus
Quick will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Quick has been on fire this season, compiling a 4-0-1 record while posting a superb 1.59 GAA and .950 save percentage over five appearances. The American netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a matchup with a Columbus squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...