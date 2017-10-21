Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Saturday in Columbus

Quick will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Quick has been on fire this season, compiling a 4-0-1 record while posting a superb 1.59 GAA and .950 save percentage over five appearances. The American netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a matchup with a Columbus squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.

