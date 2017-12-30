Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Saturday in Vancouver

Quick will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Canucks.

Quick has been razor sharp recently, posting a 2-1-1 record while recording a superb 1.73 GAA and .950 save percentage in his last four appearances. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his two-game losing streak in an attractive road matchup with a Canucks club that's 7-10-3 at home this season.