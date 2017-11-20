Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Sunday
Quick led his team out for warmups and will tend the twine for Sunday's tilt against Vegas, Dennis Bernstein of NHL Network reports.
Throughout his last five games Quick has struggled, posting a 1-4 record to go along with an unusual 3.02 GAA and .911 save percentage. After the rough stretch Quick did receive Saturday off, and since this will be his first game in three days the 31-year-old will be well rested. However, Vegas ranks fourth in the NHL with 3.56 goals scored per game, so Quick will need a solid effort if he wants to deliver a bounce-back performance.
