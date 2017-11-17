Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Boston
Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Bruins, Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.
Quick has been a bit shaky recently, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.40 GAA and .903 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track Thursday in a home matchup with a banged-up Bruins club that will be without Brad Marchand, Anders Bjork and Torey Krug.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Outdueled in loss to Canucks•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Blows lead in defeat•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Guarding crease versus San Jose•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 38 saves in losing cause•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Lightning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...