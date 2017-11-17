Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Boston

Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Bruins, Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.

Quick has been a bit shaky recently, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.40 GAA and .903 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track Thursday in a home matchup with a banged-up Bruins club that will be without Brad Marchand, Anders Bjork and Torey Krug.