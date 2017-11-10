Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Lightning

Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against Tampa Bay.

Quick has been superb this season, compiling a 9-2-1 record while maintaining a 2.06 GAA and .937 save percentage in 12 appearances. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive victory Thursday in an extremely tough matchup with a Tampa Bay club that's currently averaging a league best 3.94 goals per game.