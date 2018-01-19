Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Pittsburgh
Quick will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Penguins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick has struggled in his last three starts, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 3.75 GAA and .866 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 20th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Penguins club that's 9-13-2 on the road this season.
