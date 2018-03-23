Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Colorado
Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Avalanche, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick wasn't great in his last start Monday against Minnesota, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he did enough to pick up his 29th victory of the season thanks to great goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a tough road matchup with a Colorado club that's 25-9-2 at home this season.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns overtime win in Minnesota•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Minnesota•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets no help from teammates in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 20 saves to defeat Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...