Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Colorado

Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Avalanche, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick wasn't great in his last start Monday against Minnesota, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he did enough to pick up his 29th victory of the season thanks to great goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a tough road matchup with a Colorado club that's 25-9-2 at home this season.