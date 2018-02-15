Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Pittsburgh

Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Penguins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick was dissected in his last outing, surrendering four goals on just 20 shots before being yanked in the second period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The American netminder will look to shake off that lousy performance and snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Penguins team that's 21-7-1 at home this season.