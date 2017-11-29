Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Tuesday in Detroit

Quick will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick was razor sharp in his last outing, turning aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Ducks on Saturday. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign Tuesday in a road matchup with a Red Wings team that's averaging 3.18 goals per game at home this season, 14th in the NHL.