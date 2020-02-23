Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting versus Avs
Quick will start Saturday's game against the Avalanche.
Quick has won his last two starts, and he will face an Avalanche team missing three of its top forwards. Quick will still likely struggle against Nathan MacKinnon and Co. in the contest -- the 34-year-old has an 897 save percentage this season.
