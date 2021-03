Quick led the Kings onto the ice and will protect the home goal Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Quick's last outing was a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Feb. 26. The 35-year-old goalie went 3-2-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .926 save percentage in five starts in February. The Coyotes have scored 16 goals over their last six games, so this is a decent matchup for Quick.