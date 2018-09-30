Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting versus Ducks
Quick will be between the pipes for the home team against the Ducks on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Quick is locked into the starting role for the Kings, and nothing is going to change that. Don't be surprised if he doesn't play a full game in the preseason finale, as there is no reason for Los Angeles to risk his health.
