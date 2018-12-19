Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting versus Jets

Quick will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick is going through a rough patch with a .895 save percentage and 3.41 GAA over the last five games. The Jets aren't a great palate cleanser, as they've averaged 5.4 goals per game over their last five, winning each outing. Quick is expected to face plenty of action, so he's a high-risk, high-reward option.