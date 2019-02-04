Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting versus Rangers

Quick is the Kings' starter Monday against New York.

Quick will start Monday, on the road in New York, after finishing the month of January with a record of 3-4-1. He'll take on a Rangers team that is 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests. In a battle of cellar-dwelling squads, this could be an opportunity to start Quick. With the Kings struggles this season, the oft-reliable netminder has not been a good option between the pipes to this point in 2018-19.