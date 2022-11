Quick will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Wild, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick will look to earn consecutive wins for the first time this season. He held off the Panthers with 34 saves on 38 shots in his previous start. Quick has struggled to a 3.34 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 10 outings so far, and the Wild's strong top-six forward group could present him another challenging outing.