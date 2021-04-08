Quick will protect the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Quick has given up 13 goals in his last four outings, all of which ended with a loss. The 35-year-old has a 2.99 GAA and an. 893 save percentage through 17 contests this year. He'll face a Coyotes team averaging four goals per game in their last six outings.