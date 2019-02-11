Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starts in Washington

Quick will defend the road crease Monday against the Capitals, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick suffered an overtime defeat in his last start, giving up five goals to the Bruins. Prior to dropping the overtime decision, Quick had won back-to-back contests. He and the Kings will look to add to Washington's recent struggles, as the Capitals have won just three of their last 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories