Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starts season with 35-save shutout

Quick stopped all 35 shots he faced Thursday to shut out the Flyers 2-0.

Somebody's off to a quick start. Quick looked completely healthy after being limited to 17 games last season by a groin injury, picking up the 45th shutout of his career and his first in a season opener. Early signs point to Quick re-joining the elite strata of netminders this season.

