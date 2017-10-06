Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starts season with 35-save shutout
Quick stopped all 35 shots he faced Thursday to shut out the Flyers 2-0.
Somebody's off to a quick start. Quick looked completely healthy after being limited to 17 games last season by a groin injury, picking up the 45th shutout of his career and his first in a season opener. Early signs point to Quick re-joining the elite strata of netminders this season.
