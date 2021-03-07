Quick gave up three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Quick gave up all three goals on 11 shots in the first period as the Blues came out firing. They took their foot off the gas, and Quick was perfect throughout the rest of the game to backstop the Kings' comeback. He improved to 6-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 12 games. Quick and Cal Petersen have alternated starts lately, so it'll likely be the latter in goal for Monday's game in Anaheim. Quick lines up for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks if the pattern holds up.