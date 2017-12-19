Kings' Jonathan Quick: Steals 16th win in Philly

Quick saved 36 of 37 shots during Monday's 4-1 road win against Philadelphia.

The veteran had surrendered eight goals in consecutive losses, so with the Flyers entering this contest with a six-game winning streak, this was a particularly solid road showing in front of a hostile crowd. Quick now sports a 16-10-1 record, .927 save percentage and 2.28 GAA for the campaign, and he should continue to be started confidently in the majority of matchups moving forward.