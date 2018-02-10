Kings' Jonathan Quick: Steals road win from Panthers

Quick saved 35 of 36 shots during Friday's 3-1 win over Florida.

The veteran struggled in each of his past two appearances and has also recently dealt with an undisclosed injury that required a stint on injured reserve. So, with all that in mind, Friday's showing checks out as an excellent return to form from Quick. He should be viewed as a strong option in all fantasy settings moving forward and currently sports a 21-18-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.47 GAA for the campaign.