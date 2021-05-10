Quick (upper body) won't be an option for Monday's matchup with St. Louis, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

With just three games remaining, Quick may not be able to return to action his season, which would see him end the year having posted an 11-9-2 record, .898 save percentage and two shutouts. Los Angeles' potential shift to Cal Petersen as the preferred No. 1 option could see Quick exposed in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft, though Seattle could have a number of netminding options to choose from.