Kings' Jonathan Quick: Still struggling

Quick surrendered five goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Technically, this was Quick's best game of the season, but that's more of an indictment on how bad he's been so far. The Golden Knights aren't easy for any goalie to contain, so we'll give the 33-year-old a pass this time. Quick has now allowed 19 goals in three starts this year. As long as his struggles persist, he can't be trusted under any circumstances.