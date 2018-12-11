Kings' Jonathan Quick: Still winless on road this season

Quick stopped 18 of 21 shots in a 3-1 road loss to the Red Wings on Monday.

The outcome of this game had more to do with the Wings playing well than Quick struggling. His first goal against took place on a Detroit odd-man rush, the second tally involved Frans Nielsen making good on his own rebound, and the final strike was caused by an egregious own-zone turnover from Kings defenseman Derek Forbort. Quick falls to 2-7-1 with this ill-fated loss, and we can't recommend him as anything more than a No. 2 fantasy option in season-long leagues since the Kings are the worst team in the Pacific Division by a long shot.