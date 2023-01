Quick saved 22 of 25 shots in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Pheonix Copley started the game, but he was pulled just 0:39 into the contest after allowing two goals on three shots. Quick took over and was initially solid, allowing the Kings to claim a 3-2 lead, but he then surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the third period. The 37-year-old is 8-11-4 with a 3.34 GAA and .884 save percentage in 26 contests. He's surrendered at least three goals in three of his last four outings.