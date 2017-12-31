Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 22 shots in win over Canucks
Quick made 22 saves on 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Quick wasn't at his best against Vancouver, but he got back into the win column for the first time in three games. The Kings' starting netminder had been playing very well entering play Saturday, so it's good to see him get rewarded for those efforts. The veteran advances to 18-11-2 on the season with a .927 save percentage. He's started a whopping 31 games this season and gives the Kings a great chance of winning every night, making him a must-own in all formats.
