Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 24 in loss to Blueshirts
Quick saved 24 of 27 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
This was the second consecutive loss and underwhelming showing from the veteran netminder. Quick still owns a rock-solid 15-10-1 record, .924 save percentage and 2.33 GAA for the campaign, but it's not out of the question to suggest he and the Kings are slightly overachieving currently. It's likely Darcy Kuemper slots in for Saturday's road game against the Islanders, which positions Quick to return to action against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
