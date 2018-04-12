Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 27 in loss

Quick made 27 saves on 28 shots, but the one he let by was enough, as Vegas claimed a 1-0 decision in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Quick couldn't have been much better than he was Wednesday, with his one mistake being failing to see Shea Theodore's shot in the first four minutes of the game. If he's going to play like he did in the opener, his owners will be very happy with his performance, win or lose.