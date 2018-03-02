Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 30 shots in victory over Columbus

Quick made 30 saves on 32 shots in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

That's back-to-back impressive victories from Quick, who advances to 25-23-2 on the season with a .922 save percentage. The veteran netminder is putting together a really strong stretch, allowing two or fewer goals in six of his last seven appearances. With the Kings currently in first place in the Pacific Division and battling for playoff position, Quick makes for an excellent fantasy option down the stretch.