Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 30 shots in victory over Columbus
Quick made 30 saves on 32 shots in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.
That's back-to-back impressive victories from Quick, who advances to 25-23-2 on the season with a .922 save percentage. The veteran netminder is putting together a really strong stretch, allowing two or fewer goals in six of his last seven appearances. With the Kings currently in first place in the Pacific Division and battling for playoff position, Quick makes for an excellent fantasy option down the stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Holds off Vegas in comeback win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending goal Monday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 26 saves in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...