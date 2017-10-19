Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 36 in win
Quick made 36 saves on 37 shots in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Montreal has struggled offensively thus far, but the fact remains that Quick now has four wins in five starts. In three of his five starts, Quick has let in one goal or fewer, making him one of the hottest goalies to start the season.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Between the pipes Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stands tall with 23-save win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Lets in four in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Frustrates Sharks with impressive win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...