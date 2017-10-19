Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 36 in win

Quick made 36 saves on 37 shots in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Montreal has struggled offensively thus far, but the fact remains that Quick now has four wins in five starts. In three of his five starts, Quick has let in one goal or fewer, making him one of the hottest goalies to start the season.

