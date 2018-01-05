Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 37 in defeat

Quick's 37 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Quick was peppered with 32 shots through two periods and eventually gave way after a strong start. All four goals against him were scored in the second, with each one occurring at even strength. Quick had been 4-1-1 in his previous six outings coming in, so he remains a high-level fantasy play.

