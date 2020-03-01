Quick turned aside 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Devils.

The veteran turned back the clock with a spectacular performance in a goaltending duel against MacKenzie Blackwood, with Jesper Bratt's one-timer midway through the first period being the only puck to get past him. Quick hasn't lost in regulation in four starts, going 3-0-1, but on the season he still carries a shaky 2.91 GAA and .901 save percentage.