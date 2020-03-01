Kings' Jonathan Quick: Strong effort against Devils
Quick turned aside 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Devils.
The veteran turned back the clock with a spectacular performance in a goaltending duel against MacKenzie Blackwood, with Jesper Bratt's one-timer midway through the first period being the only puck to get past him. Quick hasn't lost in regulation in four starts, going 3-0-1, but on the season he still carries a shaky 2.91 GAA and .901 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.