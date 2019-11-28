Quick let in one goal on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Quick was beaten by Derick Brassard at 8:42 of the first period, but the goalie locked it down from there, and the Kings tallied four unanswered goals for the win. Quick improves to 7-9-1 with a 3.33 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 17 starts. He's gone 2-1-1 with eight goals against in four consecutive starts, but Jack Campbell could be due for a start over the weekend. The Kings play Friday in San Jose before hosting the Jets on Saturday.