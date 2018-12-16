Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles continue against Pens

Quick stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

He didn't have much chance on Phil Kessel's power-play winner with just over a minute left in OT, but Quick still lost his third straight start and fifth in his last six. He's got a 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage over that stretch, and while the Kings are still sticking with the veteran as their No. 1 netminder for now, Cal Petersen could begin to cut into Quick's workload if he doesn't turn things around soon.