Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles continue in home loss
Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.
Quick matched opposing starter Jake Allen in number of saves, except he let four pucks slip by while Allen stopped all the rubber sent his way. The veteran netminder is looking a step slow at age 33, having won only once in his past 10 starts while surrendering a whopping 42 goals.
