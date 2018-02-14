Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles continue Tuesday

Quick only saved 16 of 20 shots before being pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Carolina.

With just two wins, an .884 save percentage and 3.68 GAA through his past 11 games, Quick continues to struggle. The Kings are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, and their veteran goalie's recent performance hasn't helped. With four more road games on tap, Quick might not right the ship anytime soon, either.