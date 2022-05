Quick allowed six goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to Edmonton.

Quick held the Oilers off the board in the first period but allowed three goals in both the second and third en route to the Game 2 loss. The 36-year-old goaltender will look to bounce back Friday as the series moves to Los Angeles. Quick has a 47-40 record in postseason play with a .921 save percentage.