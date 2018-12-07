Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles in loss to Devils

Quick conceded five times on 34 shots Thursday, taking a 6-3 loss to New Jersey.

Quick has looked great at times since returning, but he's been too inconsistent for pretty much the entire season. This performance looked similar to how he was playing before he went on IR, which isn't a good thing. It might be that Quick just doesn't have the defense this year to be a high-quality option, and if that's the case, it's best to make him a spot starter in most formats.