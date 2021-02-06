Quick gave up four goals on 10 shots before he was replaced by Cal Petersen in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Quick yielded three goals in the first 10:40 of the contest, but head coach Todd McLellan let him start the second period. Just 1:35 after the intermission, William Karlsson's tally ended Quick's night early. It's the fourth time in six appearances that Quick has yielded four or more goals. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 2-2-2 with a 4.05 GAA and an .867 save percentage this season. Petersen let in just one goal on 26 shots in relief, so he could have the edge to start Sunday's rematch in Vegas.