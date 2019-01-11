Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles with Senators
Quick stopped 23 of 26 shots Thursday and was saddled with a 4-1 loss to Ottawa.
This is becoming a trend for Quick, and not a good one: he'll play well in one game and give up three or more goals in the next. That's not the consistency the Kings or owners need, and he'll have to be better with Pittsburgh up next.
