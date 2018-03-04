Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggling in last 10 games

Quick made 20 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

He was up 3-1 until the 10:48 mark of the third, but then the walls started to crumble. In less than seven-and-a-half minutes, Quick allowed three goals, while the game was sealed with an empty-netter with just three seconds left. Quick is 4-6 in his last 10 appearances.