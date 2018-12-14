Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stuck on two wins this season

Quick made 37 saves for the Kings in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

We just can't recommend this guy. Quick has a 2-8-1 record and his GAA is well above three. Both of his wins have come in his last six games. Quick's game is smouldering right now. We hope he lights a match to it soon.

