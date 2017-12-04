Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Blackhawks with 21 saves

Quick turned away 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's win over Chicago.

This marks the fourth straight impressive victory for Quick, who advances to 13-8-1 on the season. The 31-year-old has allowed two goals or less in five consecutive showings and is at the top of his game right now. Quick is one of the best fantasy netminders in the game and should be in your lineup whenever the Kings hit the ice.

