Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Blackhawks with 21 saves
Quick turned away 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's win over Chicago.
This marks the fourth straight impressive victory for Quick, who advances to 13-8-1 on the season. The 31-year-old has allowed two goals or less in five consecutive showings and is at the top of his game right now. Quick is one of the best fantasy netminders in the game and should be in your lineup whenever the Kings hit the ice.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Chicago•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Caps with 27-save win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine against Capitals•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tidy outing leads to 11th win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Tuesday in Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Snaps six-game losing streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...