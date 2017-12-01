Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Caps with 27-save win

Quick stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's win over the Capitals.

Quick outdueled Braden Holtby and picked up his third straight victory. He's been red-hot of late, allowing just six goals in last four starts. The veteran remains a fantasy ace with a 12-8-1 record and .929 save percentage. Make sure you get him in your lineup whenever the Kings are in action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories