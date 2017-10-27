Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Habs with 40-save shutout

Quick stopped all 40 shots he faced in Thursday's win over Montreal.

Quick has been a fantasy ace out of the gate this season, posting a 6-1-1 record with a .944 save percentage. Montreal may be struggling, but they turned in a great effort Thursday and gave Quick all he could handle. The veteran goaltender has already picked up two shutouts this season and is a prime reason why the Kings are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. Keep him rolling.