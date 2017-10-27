Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Habs with 40-save shutout
Quick stopped all 40 shots he faced in Thursday's win over Montreal.
Quick has been a fantasy ace out of the gate this season, posting a 6-1-1 record with a .944 save percentage. Montreal may be struggling, but they turned in a great effort Thursday and gave Quick all he could handle. The veteran goaltender has already picked up two shutouts this season and is a prime reason why the Kings are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...