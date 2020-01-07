Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers defeat Monday
Quick gave up three goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
An early goal by Alex Iafallo was not enough of a cushion for Quick, who would give up three straight goals to the Blue Jackets. The American dropped to 11-16-2 with a 3.05 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 29 starts this season. He's struggled for two straight campaigns -- Quick is only a viable fantasy option in deeper formats.
