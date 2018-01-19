Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers fourth straight loss

Quick turned away 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh.

It was the fourth straight loss for Quick, who is failing to steal games for a slumping Los Angeles squad. The veteran stills owns a .924 save percentage on the season, but he's managed just four wins in his last 12 appearances. Quick remains a top-tier fantasy goaltender, so just ride out this slump and look for him to get back on track soon.