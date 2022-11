Quick turned aside 17 shots during a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Quick didn't count on being too busy. The 36-year-old netminder scouted the Blackhawks, who entered Thursday ranked No. 31 in shots per game (25.7). On Thursday, Quick (3-5-0) faced just 19 shots, but the overtime winner by Jonathan Toews developed off a turnover in front of his net. The Kings, who have dominated the Blackhawks recently, fell to 6-1-2 in their past nine matchups.