Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers head injury in loss

Quick made 30 stops on 33 shots and briefly exited the game following an elbow to the head in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Monday.

The major concern for Quick is whether he's okay or suffered a concussion in the incident. He only missed one shift, so odds are that he's going to be fine moving forward, but this is a situation to monitor if the Kings find any lingering symptoms.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories